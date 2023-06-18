Round Dollar Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (RD)

Round Dollar (RD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last week, Round Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Round Dollar token can currently be purchased for $5.90 or 0.00022295 BTC on major exchanges. Round Dollar has a market cap of $1.93 billion and approximately $5.89 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Round Dollar Token Profile

Round Dollar’s genesis date was July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official website is onecash.asia. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Round Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

