Renren (NYSE:RENN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Renren (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Renren Stock Performance

NYSE:RENN opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average is $4.99. Renren has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $33.91.

Renren (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Renren

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renren

In related news, major shareholder Group Corp. Softbank sold 152,870,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.03, for a total value of $4,586,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,388,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,653.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Seas Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Renren by 26.5% during the third quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 502,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 105,270 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renren during the first quarter worth approximately $617,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Renren during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Renren during the third quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Renren by 238.6% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 54,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 93,287 shares in the last quarter. 21.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renren Company Profile

Renren, Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes an all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

