Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) and Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Financial Review

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) and Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.7% of Redwood Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of Rithm Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Redwood Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Rithm Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Redwood Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.2%. Rithm Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. Redwood Trust pays out -55.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rithm Capital pays out 178.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Redwood Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redwood Trust 0 3 4 1 2.75 Rithm Capital 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Redwood Trust and Rithm Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Redwood Trust presently has a consensus price target of $8.63, suggesting a potential upside of 33.31%. Rithm Capital has a consensus price target of $10.58, suggesting a potential upside of 13.80%. Given Redwood Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Redwood Trust is more favorable than Rithm Capital.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Redwood Trust and Rithm Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redwood Trust $708.00 million 1.04 -$163.52 million ($1.67) -3.87 Rithm Capital $2.45 billion 1.83 $954.52 million $0.56 16.61

Rithm Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Redwood Trust. Redwood Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rithm Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Redwood Trust and Rithm Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redwood Trust -27.12% 0.96% 0.08% Rithm Capital 9.52% 12.41% 2.13%

Risk & Volatility

Redwood Trust has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rithm Capital has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rithm Capital beats Redwood Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio. This segment also offers derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Business Purpose Mortgage Banking segment operates a platform that originates and acquires business purpose loans, such as single-family rental and bridge loans for subsequent securitization, sale, or transfer into its investment portfolio. The Investment Portfolio segment invests in securities retained from residential and business purpose securitization activities, and residential and small-balance multifamily bridge loans, as well as residential mortgage-backed securities issued by third parties, Freddie Mac K-Series multifamily loan securitizations and reperforming loan securitizations, servicer advance investments, home equity investments, and other housing-related investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Redwood Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, California.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as New Residential Investment Corp. and changed its name to Rithm Capital Corp. in August 2022. Rithm Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

