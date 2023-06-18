Radio Caca (RACA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.98 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Radio Caca has a market cap of $36.71 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003440 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000420 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00007124 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000540 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00015338 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars.

