QUASA (QUA) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. QUASA has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $351.32 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QUASA has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00017655 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018510 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015127 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,525.24 or 0.99998947 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002478 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00145828 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $353.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.