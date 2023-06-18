PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on PTC in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $155.08.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $143.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.91. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $97.97 and a fifty-two week high of $144.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. PTC had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $542.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that PTC will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.47, for a total value of $430,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,704,898.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PTC news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $400,868.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,581,827.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.47, for a total value of $430,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,704,898.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 501,512 shares of company stock valued at $64,177,076. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 444.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.