Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Short Interest Update

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the May 15th total of 11,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Pro-Dex by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pro-Dex by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.97. 4,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,353. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $67.25 million, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.99. Pro-Dex has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $21.43.

Pro-Dex ( NASDAQ:PDEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 9.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Pro-Dex in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

