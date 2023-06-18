Oxen One Day Trading Volume Hits $198,672.31 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $6.55 million and approximately $198,672.31 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,441.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.60 or 0.00289687 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013310 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.63 or 0.00516718 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00057698 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.20 or 0.00401658 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003782 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,529,478 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

