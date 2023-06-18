OriginTrail (TRAC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $950,794.41

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $95.30 million and $950,794.41 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OriginTrail has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OriginTrail token can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000906 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail was first traded on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,600,188 tokens. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is a protocol designed for managing data across complex supply chains using a purpose-built decentralized graph database on the blockchain. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) facilitates sharing data as a simple plug-and-play solution. The protocol can be used with any blockchain and is currently being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. The Trace token (TRAC) is used for incentivizing protocol behavior and is required for network operations such as publishing. It is a utility token that drives the entire DKG.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

