Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Technologies International from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Northern Technologies International Stock Performance

Northern Technologies International stock opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.28. The stock has a market cap of $105.32 million, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.86. Northern Technologies International has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 5.07%. On average, analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

Insider Activity at Northern Technologies International

In other news, Director Sarah E. Kemp purchased 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $29,997.49. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,485 shares in the company, valued at $54,403.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Technologies International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTIC. RBF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,592 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,878,000. Institutional investors own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

Featured Articles

