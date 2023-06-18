Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $375.00 at Barclays

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $370.22.

Netflix Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $431.96 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 12-month low of $169.70 and a 12-month high of $448.65. The company has a market cap of $192.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $360.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.74.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total value of $10,459,165.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,268,547,000 after buying an additional 534,950 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,905,317,000 after purchasing an additional 938,849 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,140,977,000 after purchasing an additional 92,075 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,595,196,000 after purchasing an additional 62,507 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Netflix by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

