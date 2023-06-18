National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) Short Interest Up 28.2% in May

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the May 15th total of 29,400 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

National Western Life Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NWLI traded down $7.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $382.11. 14,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,720. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.78. National Western Life Group has a 52 week low of $166.94 and a 52 week high of $427.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $313.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.10.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $152.61 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in National Western Life Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in National Western Life Group by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 9,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Western Life Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, ONL and Affiliates, and Others. The Domestic Life Insurance segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

