Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA) Short Interest Up 22.2% in May

Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mynaric in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mynaric in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mynaric by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 656,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 110,854 shares in the last quarter. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mynaric alerts:

Mynaric Stock Performance

Shares of Mynaric stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498. Mynaric has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $9.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Mynaric

Mynaric AG engages in developing and manufacturing advanced laser communication technology for long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in Germany and internationally. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles.

Read More

