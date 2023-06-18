Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Short Interest Down 16.6% in May

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the May 15th total of 2,960,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 658,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $978,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,134,349.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth $773,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Down 1.1 %

COOP stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,310,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,797. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $35.81 and a 1-year high of $49.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.02.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $330.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

See Also

