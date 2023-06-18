Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Short Interest Up 24.5% in May

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 512,700 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the May 15th total of 411,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mogo

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOGO. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mogo during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mogo during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Mogo by 88.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 19,682 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mogo by 43.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 24,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Mogo by 349.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035 shares during the last quarter. 14.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mogo Stock Performance

Shares of Mogo stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.70. 96,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Mogo has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mogo ( NASDAQ:MOGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Mogo had a negative return on equity of 20.44% and a negative net margin of 227.32%. The company had revenue of $12.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.12 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Mogo will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Mogo from $2.25 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. Its products and services include MogoMoney, MogoProtect, MogoCard, MogoMortgage, MogoCrypto and Moka services. The company was founded by David Feller and Gregory Feller on January 14, 1972 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

