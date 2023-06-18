Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Short Interest Up 28.4% in May

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the May 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 477,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Mercer International Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MERC traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.17. 3,746,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,051. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average is $10.68. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.82). Mercer International had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $522.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Mercer International’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mercer International will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercer International Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercer International

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 18.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

MERC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Mercer International from $15.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercer International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Mercer International from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mercer International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercer International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

