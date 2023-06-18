Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

LECO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. CL King assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $181.17.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $195.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $197.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.64 and its 200 day moving average is $163.77.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 12.08%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.96%.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

In other Lincoln Electric news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $1,371,292.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,847,801.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Peter M. Pletcher sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.92, for a total value of $352,247.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,584.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $1,371,292.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,123 shares in the company, valued at $6,847,801.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,795 shares of company stock worth $21,180,395 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 33.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

