LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP) Short Interest Down 26.5% in May

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the May 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

In related news, CEO Justin Schreiber bought 17,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $37,977.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,410.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other LifeMD news, insider Nicholas P. Alvarez purchased 10,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $31,279.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Justin Schreiber purchased 17,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,977.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,284 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,410.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 129,124 shares of company stock valued at $314,166.

LifeMD stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $16.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.70. LifeMD has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $17.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a $0.5547 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented-doctor formulated OTC products, and an FDA approved medical device for male and female hair loss, and female specific topical compounded medications for hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a personalized subscription-based virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as .offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

