Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,730,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the May 15th total of 19,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days. Currently, 14.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leslie’s

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Leslie’s by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 10,581.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 463.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 113.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie’s Stock Performance

Leslie’s stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,910,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,040. Leslie’s has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $17.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $212.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.36 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 54.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

LESL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Leslie’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

