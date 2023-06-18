Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 703,500 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the May 15th total of 850,300 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 195,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lands’ End

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LE. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,020,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,270,000 after acquiring an additional 40,992 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,910,000 after acquiring an additional 29,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.42% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Stock Performance

NASDAQ LE traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $8.51. 185,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.15. Lands’ End has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15. The firm has a market cap of $276.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 2.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Lands’ End had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $309.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Lands’ End in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Lands’ End

Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C.

