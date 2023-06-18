KeyCorp Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Match Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Match Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Match Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MTCH. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Match Group from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Match Group from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Match Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.14.

Match Group Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $42.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group has a twelve month low of $30.73 and a twelve month high of $79.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.48.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.06 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Match Group

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 31,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $1,082,759.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Match Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Match Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Match Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 64,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Match Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

