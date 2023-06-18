Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Short Interest Down 11.2% in May

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the May 15th total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Kaixin Auto Price Performance

Shares of KXIN stock remained flat at $0.33 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 128,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,787. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39. Kaixin Auto has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $1.29.

Institutional Trading of Kaixin Auto

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kaixin Auto stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 68,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaixin Auto Company Profile

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a holding company, which engages in the sale of automobiles through its subsidiaries. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

