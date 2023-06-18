iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the May 15th total of 71,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of EWJV traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.53. The stock had a trading volume of 131,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,034. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.86. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 52 week low of $21.29 and a 52 week high of $27.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.58.
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3927 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.
The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
