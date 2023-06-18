iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the May 15th total of 71,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWJV traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.53. The stock had a trading volume of 131,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,034. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.86. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 52 week low of $21.29 and a 52 week high of $27.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.58.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3927 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

About iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,659,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 606.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 193,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 166,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 31,584.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 169,610 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 117,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 35,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,168,000.

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

