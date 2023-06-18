inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Short Interest Down 20.1% in May

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 280,600 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the May 15th total of 351,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

inTEST Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of inTEST stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,213. inTEST has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average of $14.64. The stock has a market cap of $269.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.27.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. inTEST had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $31.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 million. Research analysts forecast that inTEST will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on inTEST in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised inTEST from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on inTEST from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on inTEST from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $295,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott Eric Nolen sold 7,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $160,600.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,249 shares in the company, valued at $491,483.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $295,087.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in inTEST by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in inTEST by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 555,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in inTEST by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 38,184 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in inTEST by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 409,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 38,365 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in inTEST by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 235,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductors. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Solutions (EMS) business segments.

