Internet Computer Hits 1-Day Volume of $12.14 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for about $3.96 or 0.00014970 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and $12.14 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00043383 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00033202 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 499,834,930 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,361,911 tokens. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.