International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Short Interest Update

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the May 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

International Bancshares Stock Down 2.3 %

IBOC stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.32. 642,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,776. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. International Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Bancshares

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 43.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBOC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Bancshares by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,378,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,082,000 after purchasing an additional 255,285 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in International Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,381,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,515,000 after purchasing an additional 17,595 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in International Bancshares by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,303,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,427,000 after purchasing an additional 284,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in International Bancshares by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,566,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,324,000 after purchasing an additional 279,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Bancshares by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,489,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,170,000 after purchasing an additional 80,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

Featured Articles

