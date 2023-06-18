InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the May 15th total of 64,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on InfuSystem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

InfuSystem Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INFU traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 327,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,254. InfuSystem has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at InfuSystem

InfuSystem ( NYSEAMERICAN:INFU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $30.37 million for the quarter.

In other InfuSystem news, Director R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $45,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 217,574 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,868.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InfuSystem

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in InfuSystem by 18.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 859,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,425,000 after buying an additional 135,076 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in InfuSystem by 8.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 859,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,418,000 after buying an additional 68,242 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP grew its position in InfuSystem by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 836,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,265,000 after buying an additional 283,591 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 785,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 108,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 634,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Further Reading

