Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Short Interest Update

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,160,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the May 15th total of 50,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,278. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,706,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,210,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,041,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,845,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,435,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,018,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,557 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,907,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,070,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618,731 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,267,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,638 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.3 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on HBAN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.

NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.92. 25,616,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,780,408. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.77. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $15.74. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.