Hop Protocol Price Down 13.1% Over Last Week (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Hop Protocol has a total market cap of $3.70 million and approximately $176,986.14 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hop Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0577 or 0.00000217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

