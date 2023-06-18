Hermez Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $190,754.91 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for $4.75 or 0.00017897 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $173.42 million and approximately $190,754.91 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005306 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00017665 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018524 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015055 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,526.23 or 1.00013642 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.75775403 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $191,308.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.