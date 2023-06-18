Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Short Interest Update

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,500 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the May 15th total of 121,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 461.7 days.

OTCMKTS:HLBZF remained flat at $78.90 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 287. Heidelberg Materials has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.95.

Heidelberg Materials AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

