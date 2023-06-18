Head to Head Contrast: Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) vs. AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL)

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) and AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.9% of Wilhelmina International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of AgileThought shares are held by institutional investors. 66.7% of Wilhelmina International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.3% of AgileThought shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wilhelmina International and AgileThought’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wilhelmina International $17.78 million 1.06 $3.53 million $0.58 6.31 AgileThought $176.85 million 0.21 -$20.18 million ($1.11) -0.66

Volatility and Risk

Wilhelmina International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AgileThought. AgileThought is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wilhelmina International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Wilhelmina International has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgileThought has a beta of -0.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Wilhelmina International and AgileThought’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wilhelmina International 6.95% 12.44% 7.30% AgileThought -29.74% -10.49% -3.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Wilhelmina International and AgileThought, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wilhelmina International 0 0 0 0 N/A AgileThought 0 1 4 0 2.80

AgileThought has a consensus price target of $5.80, indicating a potential upside of 694.52%. Given AgileThought’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AgileThought is more favorable than Wilhelmina International.

Summary

Wilhelmina International beats AgileThought on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wilhelmina International

(Get Rating)

Wilhelmina International, Inc. primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies. It also offers fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, Internet sites, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and magazine publications. The company is also involved in the licensing of the Wilhelmina name to third parties, such as fashion model agencies; television syndication royalties and production series contracts; and celebrity management activities, as well as model search contests. It has operations in Los Angeles, Miami, and London, as well as a network of licensees in various local markets in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About AgileThought

(Get Rating)

AgileThought, Inc. provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers organizational transformations, training and certifications, and product management services. The company provides application engineering and DEVOPS, cloud architecture and migration, data analytics, automation, application modernization, UX/UI design, artificial intelligence, and machine learning services. In addition, it offers lifecycle management support and multi cloud services. The company serves professional services, healthcare, pharmacy, financial services, energy, and utilities industries. AgileThought, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.