Head to Head Comparison: Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) vs. Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Rating) and Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Recruit and Paychex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Recruit alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recruit 0 1 1 0 2.50 Paychex 3 7 3 0 2.00

Paychex has a consensus target price of $122.27, suggesting a potential upside of 7.64%. Given Paychex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Paychex is more favorable than Recruit.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recruit N/A N/A N/A Paychex 30.54% 46.56% 15.48%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Recruit and Paychex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

71.1% of Paychex shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Paychex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Recruit and Paychex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recruit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Paychex $4.92 billion 8.32 $1.39 billion $4.15 27.37

Paychex has higher revenue and earnings than Recruit.

Summary

Paychex beats Recruit on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Recruit

(Get Rating)

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. is a global provider in HR technology and business solutions. It focuses on expanding economic and personal opportunities for people everywhere. With key subsidiaries including Indeed, Glassdoor and its worldwide staffing business, Recruit aims to simplify hiring through a two-sided talent marketplace that drives meaningful connections between job seekers and employers. Recruit also operates a media and solutions business within Japan focused on helping businesses work smarter through online advertising services, job platforms and cloud-based SaaS solutions. With a presence in more than 60 countries, Recruit is committed to transformative sustainability practices that leverage its strength in employment to drive positive impact on society and the planet. The company was founded on March 31, 1960 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc. provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing. The company also provides HR solutions, including payroll, employer compliance, HR and employee benefits administration, risk management outsourcing, and the on-site availability of a professionally trained HR representative; and retirement services administration, including plan implementation, ongoing compliance with government regulations, employee and employer reporting, participant and employer online access, electronic funds transfer, and other administrative services. In addition, it offers cloud-based HR administration software products for employee benefits management and administration, time and attendance, digital communication solutions, recruiting, and onboarding solutions; plan administration outsourcing and state unemployment insurance services; various business services to small to medium-sized businesses comprising payroll funding and outsourcing services, which include payroll processing, invoicing, and tax preparation; and payment processing services, financial fitness programs, and a small-business loan resource center. Further, the company provides insurance services for property and casualty coverage, such as workers' compensation, business-owner policies, cyber security protection, and commercial auto, as well as health and benefits coverage, including health, dental, vision, and life. It markets and sells its services primarily through its direct sales force. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.