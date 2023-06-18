Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Short Interest Update

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the May 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Hays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Hays Price Performance

HAYPY remained flat at $13.34 during trading on Friday. Hays has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $16.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.96.

Hays Company Profile

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment and office support services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia and New Zealand, Germany, United Kingdom and Ireland, and the Rest of the World. The company was founded by Denis R. Waxman in 1968 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

