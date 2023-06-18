GXChain (GXC) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $22.05 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. GXChain has a market cap of $22.05 million and $806.90 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009484 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002217 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002809 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

