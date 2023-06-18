Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Grupo Carso Stock Up 1.0 %
GPOVY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.90. 4,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average is $10.15. Grupo Carso has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $13.96.
Grupo Carso Company Profile
