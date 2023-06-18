Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

GPOVY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.90. 4,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average is $10.15. Grupo Carso has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $13.96.

Grupo Carso Company Profile

Grupo Carso, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial, industrial, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. It operates through Commercial and Consumer, Industrial and Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Construction, and Energy divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumption division operates department stores and boutiques, gift shops, restaurants, coffee shops, electronics, and technology and games stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, Claro Shop, and Saks Fifth Avenue brands.

