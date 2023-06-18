Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the May 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 499,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Grid Dynamics Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GDYN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 610,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,650. Grid Dynamics has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $24.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.07.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 11.08% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $80.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GDYN shares. TheStreet cut Grid Dynamics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,594,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,889,000 after buying an additional 743,713 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 132.5% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,859,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,837,000 after buying an additional 1,059,965 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 105,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. The firm core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. It also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.