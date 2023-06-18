Gifto (GTO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.48 Million

Gifto (GTO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Gifto has a market cap of $13.84 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gifto has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. One Gifto token can now be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gifto Profile

Gifto’s genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,020,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. Gifto’s official message board is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gifto Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market.

Gifto Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system.

Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform’s ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

Gifto Token Trading

