GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Short Interest Up 25.2% in May

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,950,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the May 15th total of 5,550,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on GEHC shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.40.

In related news, CEO Roland Rott sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $191,336.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,058.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GEHC stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $78.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,390,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,361,202. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $87.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

