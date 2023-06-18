GateToken (GT) Price Tops $4.01 on Exchanges

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 17th. One GateToken token can now be purchased for about $4.01 or 0.00015143 BTC on major exchanges. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $392.51 million and approximately $699,228.69 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005304 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00017683 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018450 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,496.21 or 0.99975359 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,803,855 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 97,804,275.19933571 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.01819033 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $1,009,760.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

