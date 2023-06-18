FY2024 Earnings Forecast for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Issued By DA Davidson

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for BRP in a report released on Wednesday, June 14th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $9.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.10. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $9.20 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2025 earnings at $10.53 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DOOO. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BRP from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of BRP from C$139.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of BRP from C$149.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.89.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $82.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.58. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 2.26. BRP has a 52-week low of $58.71 and a 52-week high of $90.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.34.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 315.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BRP by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,202,000 after buying an additional 30,978 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in BRP by 0.5% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 895,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,043,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BRP by 103.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,671,000 after buying an additional 407,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BRP by 51.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,421,000 after buying an additional 250,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in BRP by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 484,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,978,000 after buying an additional 18,507 shares during the last quarter. 27.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.31%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

