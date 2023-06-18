FY2023 EPS Estimates for Darden Restaurants, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Darden Restaurants in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 14th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $7.97 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.96. The consensus estimate for Darden Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $7.94 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

DRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.67.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $166.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.92. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $111.38 and a 52-week high of $168.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.19%.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at $826,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,974,179.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,488,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.