Frontier Developments (OTC:FRRDF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Frontier Developments (OTC:FRRDF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Frontier Developments Stock Performance

Shares of Frontier Developments stock opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.50. Frontier Developments has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

Frontier Developments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Frontier Developments Plc engages in the development of videogames. The company was founded by David John Braben on January 28, 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.