Frontier Developments (OTC:FRRDF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Peel Hunt

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2023

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Frontier Developments (OTC:FRRDFGet Rating) to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Frontier Developments Stock Performance

Shares of Frontier Developments stock opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.50. Frontier Developments has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments Plc engages in the development of videogames. The company was founded by David John Braben on January 28, 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

