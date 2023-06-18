Everscale (EVER) 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.42 Million

Everscale (EVER) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 17th. In the last week, Everscale has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Everscale coin can now be bought for about $0.0517 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular exchanges. Everscale has a market capitalization of $92.50 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Everscale

Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,085,191,652 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,686,434 coins. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a layer-1 PoS blockchain network that incorporates recent blockchain innovations and concepts, making it a technologically advanced network. It is designed to serve as a decentralized hub for various blockchains and resource-demanding applications such as GameFi, DeFi, micro-transactions, and real-time bidding. EVER is the native token of Everscale and serves as a fee and governance token, listed on multiple exchanges, including the wrapped ERC-20 version called WEVER on some exchanges.”

