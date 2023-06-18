Ethereum Classic Trading 3% Higher Over Last Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.34 or 0.00057831 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.17 billion and $83.30 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,523.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.20 or 0.00291044 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013374 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.94 or 0.00516293 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.44 or 0.00405073 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003772 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000708 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,504,854 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

