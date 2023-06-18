Energi Price Hits $0.0474 on Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and $100,803.23 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0474 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00043774 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00033450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00014974 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 65,726,190 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

