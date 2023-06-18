ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK) Short Interest Up 10.2% in May

ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the May 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ECB Bancorp Stock Performance

ECBK remained flat at $13.10 during trading on Friday. 16,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,914. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.27. ECB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Get ECB Bancorp alerts:

ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter. ECB Bancorp had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 1.58%.

Insider Transactions at ECB Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ECB Bancorp

In other news, CEO Richard J. O’neil, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of ECB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,460.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in ECB Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $9,269,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in ECB Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $5,859,000. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its position in ECB Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 160,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ECB Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in ECB Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $504,000. 19.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ECB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ECB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.