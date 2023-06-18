Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) Short Interest Up 24.5% in May

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,500 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the May 15th total of 101,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 64,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Media Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMS. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Digital Media Solutions by 73.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the first quarter worth $52,000. S Squared Technology LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 4.5% in the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 375,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 16,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Media Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Digital Media Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Digital Media Solutions Stock Performance

DMS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.39. 24,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,318. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.96. Digital Media Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.44.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.31 million during the quarter.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Media Solutions, Inc is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Media Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Media Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.