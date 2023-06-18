Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Market Capitalization Reaches $35.84 Million

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $35.84 million and approximately $829,492.79 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dawn Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001820 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dawn Protocol Token Profile

Dawn Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

