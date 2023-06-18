Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Short Interest Update

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,360,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the May 15th total of 3,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $94.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Larry Barden acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.74 per share, for a total transaction of $191,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,115.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Larry Barden acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.74 per share, for a total transaction of $191,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,115.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,123,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAR. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 624.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.12. 2,068,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,047. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $51.77 and a 1 year high of $82.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.10.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 10.57%. Research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

